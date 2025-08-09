Panthers Defender Calls Out Stanley Cup Jinx
The Florida Panthers are attempt to win a third straight Stanley Cup during the 2025-2026 campaign. The two-time defending champions managed to re-sign several key members of that roster in the hopes of becoming the first organization since the dynastic New York Islanders of the 1980s to win three consecutive Stanley Cups.
If you ask Panthers’ top defenseman Aaron Ekblad, there’s an unwavering belief in their ability to ascend the proverbial mountain once again. The former first-overall pick of the franchise recently appeared alongside teammate Carter Verhaege on ABC’s Good Morning America program.
As the segment closed, the program host asked both Panthers about their shot at a three-peat. Verhaege played off the question with a wispy-washy response, jokingly saying they didn’t want to jinx anything. Contrastingly, Ekblad set the record straight regarding how the Panthers view the task ahead. If it’s anything like last season, they won’t be afraid to jinx it by talking about and setting the goal to win the championship once again.
“We thought about winning it for a second straight year last year, too, so I am not going to think any differently this time around," he said.. "We don't think that thinking or talking about winning the Cup again is jinxing anything. I am preparing for the marathon that is an NHL season and the playoffs. I am preparing for it like another season.”
The confidence from Ekblad is backed up by the on-ice results. The Panthers have become the crown jewel of the NHL. A highly-valued and sought after destination in the league after years of sitting in the basement of the league, the Panthers are now in a position to try to win a third straight Cup and even more in the years beyond. Ekblad explained how exciting a feeling that is.
“We have won the Stanley Cup twice and we still have a long window to win more," he explained.. "Whether it is or isn't next year, it is just as likely the following year. And the year after that, and the year after that. It's really cool to be in this position.”
They’ll be put to the test immediately. Their division, the Atlantic Division, is set to be a dog fight. The Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators, Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning are all expected to be playoff teams, and any of them might challenge for the division title in 2026. But, if the past two years have shown anything, it’s that this Panthers team is ready and able to overcome any challenge in their path and they aren’t afraid of jinxing it.
