Panthers Team Up with Orioles for Players' Weekend
For Baltimore Orioles' first baseman Coby Mayo, Players' Weekend was celebrated by him sporting hand-made Florida Panthers' Stanley Cup Champion cleats.
Mayo, a 23-year old rookie, grew up in Coral Springs, which is about 15 minutes north of the Amerant Bank Arena, where the Panthers play their home games. He turned Players' Weekend into Panthers' Weekend.
Mayo attended Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. He starred on the baseball team and was a fourth-round pick of the Orioles during the Covid season. Mayo was only a sophomore and was present at school when the shooting occurred at Stoneman Douglas on Valentine’s Day in 2018. His senior season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He was offered a full scholarship from the University of Florida and was scheduled to go there until Orioles general manager Mike Elias made him an offer he could not refuse. Mayo signed with the Orioles for above-slot at $1.750 million.
The Orioles shared a video of Mayo showing off his custom kicks and helped Mayo promote the Panthers' back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships.
In the video, Mayo is quoted as saying that he and his large family all love the Florida Panthers.
"My close friends and family know how much I love the Florida Panthers," Mayo said. "Winning back-to-back Stanley Cups, I thought it would be a cool idea...My whole life I've been a huge fan. I just think it would be kind of cool to represent a part of me that not everyone knows,"
The cleats were on Mayo's feet on Friday night to kickstart the weekend and Mayo went deep and hit a home run in the Orioles 7-0 whitewash of the Houston Astros. Batting sixth, Mayo went 1-for-4 with the game-winning RBI and run scored.
The Panthers and the Orioles both displayed a photo of Mayo clapping as he rounded the bases in his hometown shoes.
The customized cleats were in the Panthers color scheme of red and gold with the team logo on one side and a version of the Stanley Cup Final logo with ‘24’ and ‘25’ on each side to represent his hometown team’s championships.
The Orioles have a long history with South Florida, which extended prior to Mayo's birth. The Orioles held spring training at the old Bobby Maduro Stadium in Miami before moving to Fort Lauderdale for a few seasons after the Yankees moved to Tampa.
