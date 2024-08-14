Former Ducks Captain Joins NHL Department of Player Safety
The Anaheim Ducks flourished during the career of forward Ryan Getzlaf. A former Stanley Cup winner and team captain, Getzlaf is one of the organization's greatest players. The team's felt his absence since his retirement at the conclusion of the 2021-2022 season.
It didn't take too long for Getzlaf to find his next prominent role within the NHL, however. The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced that the 18-year veteran would join their offices in an undisclosed role. In a press release, NHL Senior Vice President Player Safety George Parros announced the news with excitement.
“We are thrilled to welcome Ryan as the newest member of our department," he said. "His accomplishments on the ice speak for themselves: he won at every level and was widely respected for being a hard-nosed and highly-skilled Player and effective leader. From his rookie NHL season in 2005 until his recent retirement, he lived and played through many of the changes our game has seen, which will provide our group with unique and valuable perspective moving forward.”
Getzlaf enjoyed a fantastic NHL career and can now lend that experience to the league's Department of Player Safety. Over 1,157 NHL games, all with the Ducks, he scored 282 goals and 1,019 total points. He is organization's all-time leading scorer.
He was also a valuable contributor to the Canadian National Team, representing his country nine times over 14 years. He captured the gold medal at the winter olympics twice for Canada, in 2010 and 2014.
Over the past two years, Getzlaf has stayed close to hockey and the NHL. He's worked with the Ducks' organization as a player development coordinator, assisting in the education and mentoring of the team's young players and prospects.
Outside of the sport, Getzlaf is known for his philanthropic and community-based endeavors. He's been active in the California area and dedicated to helping the CureDuchenne organization, a non-profit geared towards helping kids with Duchenne muscular dystophy. He and his wife Paige host an annual golf outing that is a huge fundraiser for the organization. Over their 13 years hosting the event, they've raised nearly $6 million.
The exact position Getzlaf is taking with the NHL was not disclosed, but it's safe to assume he will be assisting Parros and that department. Hopefully, he can bring a more level-headed and consistent approach to one of the most polarizing executive groups in the NHL.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!