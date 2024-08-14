Auston Matthews Aims to Spend Career With Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs have been one of the best teams in the NHL for the past eight years, but they haven’t had much postseason success to show for it. Top players like Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander have all reached superstardom, but nothing has translated to success for the Maple Leafs when it matters most.
With that lack of success in Toronto, there have been many questions regarding the future of the Maple Leafs’ biggest names. Marner and now former captain John Tavares are about to enter the final year of their contracts, making them prime pieces for the Maple Leafs to move on from.
While their futures in Toronto aren’t certain, the Maple Leafs are hopeful their new captain is in it for the long haul.
The Maple Leafs officially named Matthews their franchise’s 26th captain, but that doesn’t necessarily guarantee him a lifetime commitment.
In the NHL's over 100-year history, some of the biggest names have been moved, whether by trade or free agency. However, there has been a growing trend in recent years of top names trying to spend their entire careers with one team.
Matthews is hopeful he can add his name to a rare list of stars to spend their whole careers with one team, and the new leadership role could help it along.
“That’s the goal, to be a Leaf for life,” Matthews said while accepting the captaincy position. “To win here with my teammates for this city. Those are always things you keep in the back of your mind.”
Matthews hopes to lead the Maple Leafs to their first Stanley Cup championship since 1967. He’s just starting a new four-year contract that makes him the highest-paid player in the league, but even after this deal, he hopes there is more of a future to be had in Toronto.
“You can only take it one day at a time,” Matthews said. “I hope that’s the case.”
