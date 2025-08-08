Former Canucks Defenseman Retires Due to Injury Complications
Brady Keeper has been forced into an earlier-than-expected retirement due to lingering issues after having surgery to repair a broken leg, which was successful in terms of fixing the structural damage; however, the pain hasn't gone away, though he made a brief return during the 2022-23 season with the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League.
Keeper, a native of Pimicikamak Cree Nation, paved the way and carried the torch of past Indigenous hockey players, proving that despite the odds and a difficult path to the best league in the world, hard work, determination and belief can go a long way.
On the ice, he was a stout defenseman who played with a physical edge and possessed some underrated puck-moving ability, thanks to his strong skating, great instincts, and excellent defensive details.
There may be no highlight packages like those of Indigenous athlete and former Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price. He also doesn't have a laundry list of opponents who looked worse off for challenging him to drop the mitts like Jordan Tootoo, but his impact was huge.
Keeper, despite the pain and having a rod in his knee to stabilize the bones, continued pushing for a return to professional hockey and had signed with the Glasgow Clan in the Elite Ice Hockey League, in hopes of making a return during the 2025-26 season, a true representation of his mental and physical toughness.
The Clan announced that they were releasing him from his contract, an admittedly frustrating decision for Keeper, but one that was certainly for the best. Keeper's health is of the utmost importance, which didn't make his decision any easier, but it was the best decision for him and his family.
His path to the NHL was also that of an undrafted player, who played out his collegiate career with the University of Maine, before signing as a Free Agent with the Florida Panthers, the team that allowed him to live out his dream.
Keeper's second professional season came in 2019-20, and his time with the Springfield Thunderbirds was his most successful statistically. The six-foot-two, 196-pound right-shot defenseman posted 6-12-18- and a modest 108 penalty minutes, a testament to his willingness to engage in the physical side of the game.
All the best to the 29-year-old in life after hockey, and his future endeavors.
