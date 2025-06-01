Rocket Must Respond To Checkers With Physicality
The Montreal Canadiens have been busy with their offseason plans, but their affiliate team, the Laval Rocket, is right in the thick of an Eastern Conference final battle with the Charlotte Checkers, the AHL affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes.
Laval has their backs against the wall with the Checkers up 2-0 in the series, and they're looking to grab a stranglehold in game three, which will be in Charlotte, North Carolina. Back on home ice, with a 2-0 lead, the Checkers are looking to play spoiler.
To this point, they have done a tremendous job stifling the Rocket offense and finishing on every Laval player during every chance that presents itself. Laval needs to increase their physical game, and quickly, or they will be eaten alive.
Simply put, there isn't a secret formula or trick that the Rocket aren't doing; in fact, what has made the Xhekaj brothers famous is exactly what the Rocket need more of for the remainder of their playoff run.
Stocking up a line with Florian Xhekaj, Luke Tuch and Vincent Arseneau is precisely what will allow the Rocket to push back against the Checkers. On defense as well, Vincent has the luxury of Zack Hayes, William Trudeau, and the rest of the Rocket defense corps who are all game to play tougher.
Charlotte has channeled the same formula that has allowed the Florida Panthers to return to the Stanley Cup championship round as defending champions. Playing hard-nosed, physical, in-your-face hockey has been the recipe to success for some time, and smart general managers notice that and react quickly.
Laval should look no further than the Edmonton Oilers, who are looking to slay the dragon in attempt number two to beat the Panthers and bring the Stanley Cup back to Canada. Laval must attack, fighting fire with fire, should they have any success, and/or hopes of coming back in the series.
Cayden Primeau has been shaky to start the series after being one of the biggest reasons for Laval's success against the Rochester Americans. Vincent could turn to Jacob Fowler after Primeau was pulled in both starts, but regardless of that, the team in front of the goalie has to be much better.
Game 3 awaits on June 1, when that question will be answered.
