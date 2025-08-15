Former Capitals Star Up To Old Tricks In SHL
The Washington Capitals were set for a longtime with Alex Ovechkin firing home perfect passes from Nicklas Backstrom, something that the Swedish playmaker made a career out of.
Now back in Sweden, those tricks that he became known for, threading the needle through the low slot between sticks and defenders to a wide open Ovechkin, has carried over to the SHL, to former NHL player Jakob Silfverberg.
Due to some lingering injury issues, and a surgery that took longer than expected to return, Backstrom decided after 1105 NHL games, that he was taking a leave of absence. After two years of rehab and training, he announced he was signing in the SHL with Brynas IF.
“I have always felt that I would like to represent Brynas again someday if the opportunity arose,” Backstrom expressed in a statement. “After undergoing rehab and being away from the game for almost two seasons, I feel very charged and full of energy to contribute to the club’s future successes.”
Brynas IF, is where Backstrom honed his skills from a teenager, and up until 2006-07 season. The Capitals drafted Backstrom fourth overall in 2006, and he debuted during the 2007-08 season with the Capitals, where he played his entire career.
An integral part of the Stanley Cup-winning Capitals roster back in 2017-18, Backstrom recorded 23 points in 20 playoff games, 18 of which were assists, and though the 37-year-old left the NHL, in a way that wasn't what he envisioned, the fanbase and his former teammates know that he was a special player, and a huge part of the Capitals success during his time with the team.
Its hard not to see that he has still got it, despite his prime years of his career being behind him, and the difficulty of playing professional hockey not leaving him shook whatsoever. Such a transition, despite returning from a two-year hiatus, puts into perspective just how talented and physically fit these players are.
Not to mention the mental toughness to return to the game, knowing that another injury is possible, after suffering one like he did. Backstrom will likely produce many more fantastic assists, and even score pretty goals.
His official regular season hasn't started yet and he is already burning SHL defender's, something that doesn't feel will slow down until he decides to officially closer the chapter on his hockey career.
