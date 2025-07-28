Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom Officially Signs in Sweden
After 17 NHL seasons from 2007 to 2024, one of the most notable Washington Capitals players of all time is heading home to continue his career. Longtime Capitals center Niklas Backstrom has officially signed a contract with Brynas IF of the Swedish professional league.
The Gavle, Sweden native began his professional career with Brynas before making the jump to the Capitals. After making the move to the NHL, Backstrom went on to play 1,105 NHL games, all with the Capitals.
During his time in the NHL, Backstrom scored 271 goals and 762 assists for 1,033 total points. In 2018, he helped lead the Captials to their first ever Stanley Cup championship, picking up 23 points in 20 postseason games that run.
Backstrom never won any personal awards over his NHL career, but quickly became the go-to centerman for the league’s all-time best goal scorer. Backstrom and Alex Ovechkin formed a bond early in their careers, one that helped shape Ovechkin’s goal record.
Of Ovechkin’s all-time record of 897 goals, Backstrom assisted on 279, more than any other player.
The Capitals wished Backstrom luck as he embarked on a new chapter of his professional career, posting a special tribute video to social media.
“One of the greatest Capitals ever and the franchise’s all-time assist leader, Nick was a foundational cornerstone for the most successful period in team history,” the Capitals said. “Culminating with him lifting the Stanley Cup with his teammates in 2018.”
At 37 years old, Backstrom hasn’t played professional hockey since October of 2023. A hip resurfacing surgery has sidelined him for almost two entire NHL seasons. Without an NHL deal, Backstrom is heading home to close out his illustrious hockey career.
Backstrom is already in Sweden preparing for a new season with his new team.
