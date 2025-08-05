Top Remaining Free Agent Still Weighing Options
We're now over a month into the offseason, and most of the top free agents already signed with their teams long ago. However, there are still some quality players available.
Arguably the best player still looking for a new home is nine-year NHL veteran Jack Roslovic. Roslovic, 28, spent last season with the Carolina Hurricanes and scored 22 goals (tied for a career-high) and 39 points in 81 games while averaging 13:49 of ice time. Unfortunately, he only played in nine of Carolina's 15 playoff games, scoring one goal and four points.
Despite the rough end to the season, him still being available isn't due to a lack of choice. According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, several teams have shown interest in Roslovic and are staying patient as he decides on his future.
"I've heard there are still a few teams looking at him," Friedman said. "He's the best available player remaining and obviously he hasn't found anything he 100 per cent likes. There's definitely a few teams poking around there. I've heard five or six. So he has to get to something he's comfortable with."
Previously, Friedman named the Toronto Maple Leafs as a team that could have interested in Roslovic, noting his relationship with captain Auston Matthews. After losing Mitch Marner, their leading scorer last season, the Maple Leafs have signed several forwards in an attempt to make up for that loss in the aggregate, and Roslovic could help them in that department.
“It makes sense to me because he has a history with Auston Matthews," Friedman said in July. " They played together at the U.S. national development team, so I could see this connection. Roslovic is also a right-hand shot. You know he is a veteran. He’s been around a long time. Matthews obviously knows him. I’m curious to see if that happens.”
Wherever Roslovic ends up signing, he may end up wanting some stability. He spent just one season with the Hurricanes and spent the 2023-24 season split with the New York Rangers and Columbus Blue Jackets. So, an opportunity to stay in one place for an extended period of time, if possible, may be of interest to him.
The No. 25 overall pick by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2015 NHL Draft, Roslovic has 102 goals and 260 points in 562 NHL games.
