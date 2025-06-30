Maple Leafs Acquire Mammoth Winger
The day before free agency begins, the Toronto Maple Leafs are continuing to make preparations for life after Mitch Marner. The latest move was another step to reinforce the offensive depth once their superstar forward departs via free agency.
First reported by Elliotte Friedman and Darren Dreger, the Maple Leafs and Utah Mammoth swung a deal that lands the Leafs another middle-six forward to work with. The Leafs sent a third-round draft pick to Utah in exchange for forward Matias Maccelli.
The 24-year-old winger will hopefully benefit from a change of scenery and joining a potent Maple Leafs squad. The former fourth-round pick broke into the NHL in impressive fashion. In his first full seasons, he recorded 49 and 57 points and showed signs of being an important piece for the Mammoth's future.
Last season was a difficult one for Maccelli. While Utah's inaugural season was largely a success, Maccelli's regression was noticeable. He was in and out the lineup due to his inconsistencies, and finished the regular season with just eight goals and 18 points in 57 games played.
The potential is there for more, and the Maple Leafs are betting on that with this trade. The Mammoth, in return, get another future pick to add to their stockpile of young players. It seems like a win-win trade.
If Maccelli hits that next level, however, this will be a steal of a trade for Toronto. Maccelli is just one season removed from a 17-goal season. If he can hit the 20-goal mark, the Maple Leafs will be thrilled with their offseason addition.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!