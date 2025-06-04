Is Sergei Bobrovsky Key to Panthers Winning Second Stanley Cup?
Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid is still searching for his first Stanley Cup.
According to a survey by one media outlet, NHL executives and head coaches don't believe it is going to happen.
The Athletic has surveyed various members of NHL front offices and head coaches and they believe Aleksander Barkov will be lifting Lord Stanley's Cup for the second year in a row. The vote count was 21-19 in favor of the defending champions.
One coach surveyed picked Florida to repeat based upon the fact they have a better net-minder in Sergei Bobrovsky. He also said the Edmonton Oilers are going to have a difficult time without the injured Zach Hyman.
"I’m picking Florida because until someone proves otherwise, they are the most complete and best team in the NHL," the coach said. "The loss of Zach Hyman over a seven-game series will hurt. Edmonton survived it in the Dallas series but only needed to win one more game without him. It will be hard to win four without him. Plus Florida has the better goalie."
Another coach is picking the Panthers based upon Sergei Bobrovsky.
"I would say Florida because it starts in goal. Sergei Bobrovsky has the experience and seems to be calm and composed under pressure. Special teams always play a factor, and I give Florida the edge," he said. "Edmonton’s going to have to handle the forecheck of Florida and all the wall plays and rims that go along with their structure.
"I think 16 (Aleksander Barkov) will be able to limit some time and space against 97. If Edmonton can exit their zone and get through the neutral zone, they will have a chance. Also, both teams’ defenses will play a factor offensively, for sure. That will be interesting to see which team has more point production from the back end. It will be a great series, and Edmonton knows now what they have to do, but I think Florida ends up pulling it out."
Another anonymous coach believes Edmonton is a better team than they were last season. However, he still believes they will fall short against the Panthers.
"I’ve got Florida. Edmonton is a better team than they were last year, but Florida gives no room and they just wear you down over the course of the series with their physicality."
