Stars HC In Hot Water Following Playoff Exit
The Dallas Stars looked poised for a chance at the Stanley Cup as they head into the Western Conference Final against the Edmonton Oilers. Despite being the favorites, the Stars sealed just one win as the Oilers won the series in five games to advance to the Stanley Cup Final.
Not only did the Stars fall apart in the series, but head coach Peter also DeBoer may have put himself in hot water with the rest of the organization. DeBoer pulled star goalie Jake Oettinger early and in embarrassing fashion in the deciding Game 5, a move that likely put a damper on morale.
Following the game, DeBoer defended his move by saying Oettinger had a track record of struggling against the Oilers. DeBoer later referenced a conversation he and the coaching staff had about possibly not starting Oettinger in Game 4 thanks to an illness.
Between the awkward pulling in Game 5 and standing his ground on his decision, Stars players are not happy with DeBoer. According to David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period, players voiced their concerns during exit interviews.
“Noise out of Dallas re: Pete DeBoer,” Pagnotta said in a tweet. “Per multiple sources, players are not pleased with how he handled several situations during the WCF, along with post Gm5 & exit media remarks. Told players voiced concerns during internal exit interviews.”
Pagnotta also mentioned that DeBoer only has one year left on his contract. With just one year left, the chances of a head coach firing are much more likely. If not a firing, talks of a contract extension are almost surely not happening.
Head coaching searches have been taking place with numerous teams across the league. The Stars would be very late to the part if they decided to part ways with DeBoer right now, with most of the big names already being scooped up.
The Stars have a good team, three straight trips to the Western Conference Final is nothing to scoff at, but they need more. The players know their roles but don’t seem to be speaking highly of their bench boss.
