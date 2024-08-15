Jakub Vrana Gets PTO Shot With Capitals
The Washington Capitals are trying to give their aging core another shot to win a Stanley Cup. General manager Brian MacLellan was aggressive to begin the offseason, acquiring goaltender Logan Thompson, defenseman Jakob Chychrun, and forwards Andrew Mangiapane and Pierre-Luc Dubois. He added further to the team by signing depth forwards Brandon Duhaime and Taylor Raddish as well as defenseman Matt Roy.
Now just a few weeks out of official team activities beginning, the Capitals are still busy adding to their potential roster. The team announced that they are bringing back a notable former player as forward Jakub Vrana is set to join training camp on a professional tryout agreement (PTO).
The Capitals drafted Vrana with the 13th selection of the 2014 NHL Draft. The Czechian-born winger emerged as a scorer for the Caps during the 2016-2017 season. He recorded seasons of 24 and 25 goals in back-to-back seasons before they traded him to the Detroit Red Wings.
Following his trade to the Red Wings, Vrana battled through injury and off the ice issues for the next few seasons. He was held to just 26 games during his first full season with the Wings as a shoulder injury hampered his 2021-2022 campaign. Just two games into his second full season in Detroit, he entered the NHLPA Player Assistance Program to help address substance abuse issues. Following his exit from the program, he lost his spot in the Red Wings lineup and was traded to the St. Louis Blues.
He had a strong quarter of a season with the Blues after being traded, scoring 10 goals and 14 points in the final 20 games of the 2022-2023 season. He struggled out of the gate last year, and after registering just two goals and six points through 21 games, he was waived by the Blues and finished the season with their AHL affiliate, the Sprinfield Thunderbirds. In the AHL, he found his scoring touch again and put up 16 goals and 36 points in 42 games.
Now, he has another opportunity to make an NHL lineup. He'll have to work out a role with the Capitals and it will likely be a middle-six role. If he can earn a job for the upcoming season though, it will be a full circle moment for both Vrana and the Capitals.
