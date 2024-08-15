Report: Maple Leafs Could Extend Former Captain
Heading into this offseason, the Toronto Maple Leafs were expected to be one of the main teams to watch. After another first-round exit from the playoffs, the futures of multiple star players were called into question.
The Maple Leafs made waves recently, but not because they finally decided to trade a member of the core. Rather, they made a change in their leadership roles and named Auston Matthews as team captain.
Former captain John Tavares relinquished the “C” from his chest and handed it off to one of the game’s best young talents. Not only is Tavares no longer captain, but he’s heading into the final year of his contract, and a future in Toronto isn’t exactly set in stone.
The Maple Leafs have been stubborn in holding on tightly to their core of Matthews, Tavares, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander, but contracts coming to an end is an easy way to move on from certain pieces.
Insiders believe it’s likely Marner will end up walking to free agency, but Tavares’ time in Toronto may not be over after 2024-25. According to Elliotte Friedman in the 32 Thoughts Podcast, Tavares and the Maple Leafs are likely near a contract extension.
“One of the things that I think is still in play for Tavares is a potential extension,” Friedman said. “I don’t think it’s done. Even if it was, I don’t think they would overshadow Matthews.”
Despite relinquishing his captaincy and the organization in need of changes, Tavares may be rewarded with more seasons in Toronto.
A Tavares extension always felt possible, but he’ll need to take a pay cut on his next deal. He’s entering the final season of a seven-year contract that earned him $11 million against the salary cap.
“It’s been discussed,” Friedman said. “I don’t think that it’s impossible that we see Tavares get extended as a Toronto Maple Leaf.”
The Maple Leafs have won a playoff series just once in the era of the “Core Four,” despite constant failures, the organization continues to show faith in their guys.
