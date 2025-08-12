Longtime Penguins Defenseman Announces Retirement
After a 13-year career in the National Hockey League, capped off by a Stanley Cup win with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016-17, defenseman Chad Ruhdwedel has announced his retirement.
Ruhwedel played six games during the Penguins Cup run, but because he spent one-third of the season in the American Hockey League, his name wasn't carved into the Cup. They did, however, give him a day with Lord Stanley, and a ring.
The Daily Faceoff's writer Tyler Kuehl broke the announcement first.
Ruhwedel, 35, was undrafted, and signed a two-year deal with the Buffalo Sabres in 2013, after a successful three-year collegiate career with the UMass Lowell. The right-shot defenseman played 110 NCAA games, posting 15 goals, 48 assists for 63 points.
The San Diego, California native was honored as the NCAA (New England) top defenseman in 2012-13, his final season in the college ranks. Sabres management was very interested, inking him to a deal, and burning the first year of the entry-level deal immediately, allowing Ruhwedel to suit up in seven games to close out the year.
Ruhwedel would go on to play three seasons in the Sabres system, splitting time between Buffalo and their AHL affiliate, the Rochester Americans, where he spent the majority of his time. At the duration of his deal with the Sabres, they showed no interest in retaining the Free Agent, who hit the open market.
On July 1, 2016, Ruhwedel signed a one-year pact with the Penguins, which worked out well for the depth defender, who was a steady penalty killer, thank to his great defensive instincts, and precision stick placement.
Pittsburgh never let Ruhwedel reach the Free Agent Market, locking him up to a two-year extension in June 2017, and then he signed another two-year deal with the Penguins in 2022.
Although he was never a prolific point producer, his best NHL season statistically, came while playing for the Penguins in 2021-22, when he posted four goals and nine assists in 78 games.
Before Ruhwedel could finish his deal with the Penguins, he was dealt to the New York Rangers at the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline, where he would play 10 games over parts of a season and a half, before being sent down to the minors.
It is with the Hartford Wolfpack, where the veteran played the final 50 games of his career, serving as a mentor for the young guys, and a steady presence on the backend.
