Penguins' Sidney Crosby On Verge of More History
The Pittsburgh Penguins aren’t expected to be a good team during the 2025-26 season, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be anything to watch for throughout the year. At the age of 38, Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is still at the top of his game and on the verge of making even more history and climbing the ladder as one of the game’s all-time best players.
The long-time Penguins captain became the only player in NHL history to record 20 point-per-game seasons, and that may just be the tip of the iceberg for Crosby.
Over his 20-year career, Crosby has recorded 625 goals and 1,062 assists for 1,687 total points. Having only played with the Penguins throughout his career, he is within striking distance of a franchise icon.
Mario Lemieux finished his career as the Penguins all-time leader in points with 1,723 (690G-1,033A). Crosby needs just 37 points to surpass Lemieux as the franchise’s most productive player.
Already the all-time leader in games played (1,352) and assists (1,062), Crosby shouldn’t have any issue notching 37 points during the 2025-26 season. 37 ironically matches Crosby’s lowest single season point total from 2011-12 in 22 games played.
Lemieux has been the Penguins all-time leader in points since the 1988-89 season when he surpassed Rick Kehoe. Had it not been for injuries and an early retirement, Lemieux may have pushed his point total to an unreachable mark. Crosby has an opportunity to surpass a franchise icon and could do it before the calendar flips to 2026.
More than just passing a legend within Pittsburgh, Crosby will be closing in on passing other greats of the game. Lemieux sits eighth all-time in points in the NHL, Crosby’s childhood idol, Steve Yzerman, is seventh with 1,755.
It’s not at all out of the question that Crosby can reach 69 points in 2025-26 to pass Yzerman on the NHL’s all-time scoring list. Even reaching notching 84 points to reach Marcel Dionne (1,771) seems possible.
By the end of the 2025-26 season, Crosby could be the Penguins all-time leader in points and standing sixth in league history.
If Crosby passes Dionne on the all-time scoring list, he will have also set a different kind of niche record. Adam Oates picked up 82 points during his age 38 season in 2000-01. Crosby has a chance to become the most productive 38-year-old NHLer if he can notch 83 points.
Crosby is nearing the end of his career, but that’s hard to tell if you look at his numbers. Over 90 points in each of the last three seasons and on the verge of even more history. Crosby is already on hockey’s Mount Rushmore, but 2025-26 will further solidify his legacy as one of the greatest of all time.
