Kings Veteran Undergoes Knee Surgery
Los Angeles Kings forward Corey Perry will miss 6-8 weeks after undergoing knee surgery, the team announced Saturday morning.
The Kings say that Perry suffered an injury during a training skate on Friday. MayorsManor, a Kings-centric news site, reported Friday night that the play took place along the boards, but it was unclear if the injury was the result of contact with another player or a rut in the ice. He was reportedly taken off the ice on a wheelchair.
Perry, 40, signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Oilers on July 1.
In 2024-25, Perry scored 19 goals and 30 points - his most since 2021-22 - in 81 games with the Edmonton Oilers. He also had a strong showing in the postseason, scoring 10 goals - second-most on the Oilers behind only Rocket Richard winner Leon Draisaitl - and 14 points in 22 games to help Edmonton reach its second-straight Stanley Cup Final.
The Oilers of course lost that series against the Florida Panthers, and while it was their second-straight loss in the Stanley Cup Final, Perry has experienced even more pain in that round.
The 20-year veteran has appeared in five of the past six Stanley Cup Finals, and has somehow been on the losing end of every single one of them. He lost in 2020 with the Dallas Stars, 2021 with the Montreal Canadiens, 2022 with the Tampa Bay Lighting (who ironically beat him in the previous two years) and 2024 and 2025 with the Oilers. He at least won a Stanley Cup way back in 2007 with the Anaheim Ducks, but even that doesn't provide much solace considering how much heartbreak he's suffered over the years.
Over his lengthy career with the Ducks, Stars, Canadiens, Lightning, Chicago Blackhawks and the Oilers, Perry has scored 448 goals and 935 points. He won both the Rocket Richard trophy and the Hart Trophy in 2010-11 with the Ducks after scoring 50 goals and 98 points in 82 games.
In the playoffs, Perry has 64 goals and 141 points in 237 games.
Perry is best known for his 11 seasons with the Ducks, so to see him now with their Southern California rival is a big strange. However, it seems the City of the Angels has embraced him in just a short time. He even threw out the first pitch at Dodger Stadium before Monday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!