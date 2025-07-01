Kings Sign Veteran Forward Corey Perry
The Los Angeles Kings have signed veteran forward Corey Perry, TSN's Bob McKenzie reports.
Of course, the 40-year-old Perry is best known for his time with the rival Anaheim Ducks. Over his 14 years in Orange County, the Peterborough, Ontario, native scored 372 goals and 776 points in 988 games, won the Rocket Richard and Hart Trophies in 2010-11 and helped lead the franchise to its first ever Stanley Cup in 2007.
Now, he returns to Southern California, but now wearing black and sliver instead of black and orange.
Since leaving the Ducks in 2019, Perry has been on quite the journey. He's played for the Dallas Stars, Montreal Canadiens, Tampa Bay Lightning, Chicago Blackhawks and Edmonton Oilers in that time, and despite his age, has been a relatively effective player. He has also played in five of the past six Stanley Cup Finals, but has somehow been on the losing end in every single one of them.
Perry showed he still has some gas left in the tank this postseason, scoring 10 goals - ranking second on the Oilers behind only Leon Draisaitl - and 14 points in 22 games. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough as the Oilers lost in the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers for the second year in a row.
Edmonton has also knocked Los Angeles out of the first round of the playoffs in each of the past four years, so Perry will join the rest of the Kings in looking for some revenge against the Oilers.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!