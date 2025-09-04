Wild Owner Predicts Record-Breaking Contract for Kirill Kaprizov
The fact that the Minnesota Wild have had a relatively quiet offseason is somewhat surprising, considering they had a wealth of cap space after finally being freed from the massive penalties of Ryan Suter and Zach Parise's buyouts.
When looking ahead, though, it makes a lot more sense.
Star winger Kirill Kaprizov, one of the best players in the entire league, is entering the final year of his five-year, $45 million extension ($9 million cap hit) that he signed back in 2021. He's also still in his prime at just 28 years old, so needless to say, he's going to get paid handsomely with his next contract.
Wild owner Craig Leopold is well aware of that fact, and is prepared to break the bank to keep his star in town.
“This will be a huge deal — likely the biggest in the NHL ever,” Leipold told The Athletic's Joe Smith. “There’s no better human being or better hockey player or better person than Kirill. I think it will be a good conversation that we’ll have with him. I’m very anxious and looking forward to that conversation. I think we’ll move quickly after that.”
The current highest-paid player in the NHL is Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl, who signed an eight-year extension worth $112 million ($14 million cap hit) last year. So, it's not out of the question for Kaprizov's deal to come in at $15 million or even $16 million per year.
Kaprizov has been eligible to sign an extension since July 1, but talks were reportedly as he spent the summer in Russia. He's scheduled to arrive in Minnesota next week and meet with general manager Bill Guerin upon his return, so it may not be long until a deal becomes official.
“I just feel like we’re not that far off,” Leipold said. “I kind of think we’re there. I like to believe when Kirill comes over and gets a sense again for the excitement and the love of the city, I think we’ll be moving forward in a good direction.”
It's been tough sledding for the Wild, who have lost in the first round in each of their last eight postseason appearances and haven't won a playoff series since 2015. If they can get Kaprizov under wraps, though, it would be a huge boost for a franchise that desperately needs one.
