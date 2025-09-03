Wild Preparing Massive Offer for Kirill Kaprizov
The Minnesota Wild are one of several teams entering the 2025-2026 season with a pending contract extension hanging over the organization’s heads. Superstar forward Kirill Kaprizov enters the final year of his current deal, and the future of the franchise rests on whether or not their top winger will re-sign. Regardless of it the two sides finalize an agreement or not, the Wild won't be accused of not trying.
According to NHL insider David Pagnotta, the Wild are preparing a massive contract offer for Kaprizov to consider. In a recent article on The Fourth Period, Pagnotta revealed that an offer from Minnesota could come in north of $15 million per year.
“The Minnesota Wild are prepared to pitch Kaprizov a significant contract and those conversations are expected as early as this week,” he wrote. ”Word out there suggests an eight-year deal worth in between $120 million and $130 million, which would put his AAV north of $15 million and potentially around or over $16 million.”
Kaprizov’s Potential Earnings
If Pagnotta’s insights are true, this potential deal would be a game changer for Kaprizov. The range the Wild are reportedly willing to go to could make the scoring winger the highest-paid player in the entire NHL. Currently, the Edmonton Oilers have the most expensive player in the NHL in Leon Draisaitl. His deal is sure to be beaten in the coming year, however, and it might just be Kaprizov who does that.
The Wild already made Kaprizov their highest-paid forward on the team with his current contract. His $9 million annual average value is the largest on the team, and he could get close to doubling that salary with this next contract.
Wild’s Salary Cap Space
The big question in these negotiations is whether or not Kaprizov wants to commit to a long-term deal with Minnesota. What’s not up for debate is whether or not the Wild could afford that deal. According to PuckPedia, the Wild have roughly $39 million in available salary cap space beyond the 2025-2026 season. That means squeezing in $15 or $16 million annually for Kaprizov won’t be an issue.
Superstar Paydays
The list of elite players looking for contract extensions over the next year is a staggering list. In addition to Kaprizov, players like Jack Eichel with the Vegas Golden Knights and Kyle Connor of the Winnipeg Jets are in line for massive paydays. Beyond that, the best player in the world Connor McDavid, is taking his sweet time negotiating his extension with the Oilers.
The list extends beyond these four players, but these are the biggest dominoes that must fall. Connor, Eichel and Kaprizov are likely looking to McDavid as the market-setting deal before they sign their own extensions, but Kaprizov could be the one to break the mold as the Wild seek to finalize a massive new contract for their top forward.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!