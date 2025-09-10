‘Miracle on Ice’ Team Slated for Special Honor
More than 45 years after an incredible run to a gold medal, the 1980 United States men's Olympic hockey team is approaching another gold medal.
According to NHL.com, the U.S. Senate has passed a bill to award the "Miracle on Ice" team with the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest honor an individual can receive from the U.S. Congress. The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Miracle on Ice Congressional Gold Medal bill by voice vote on April 28, and the bill will now head back to the House for a minor amendment before heading to the White House to be signed into law by President Donald Trump.
After the bill is signed, three gold medals would be minted and presented on Capitol Hill. They would then be housed at the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in Eveleth, Minnesota, as well as the Lake Placid Olympic Center in New York and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
“The Miracle on Ice victory is one of those events that many, many people will never forget,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., who reintroduced the bill in the Senate Monday alongside Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. “It’s just one of those iconic things of history that’s a celebration of American excellence.
"At a time when we really needed something to bring us together, the 1980 Men’s Hockey team pulled off the win of the century at the time and it’s an honor to recognize this achievement with this Congressional Gold Medal. I look forward to when it finally gets signed and we have the ceremony in the rotunda of the United States Capitol and probably one at the White House as well.”
The "Miracle on Ice" team rocketed into fame when they defeated the Soviet Union 4-3 as massive underdogs in the semifinals in Lake Placid on February 22, 1980. Two days later, the team defeated Finland 4-2 to win the U.S.' first gold medal since 1960.
The semifinal game has lived on in popular culture over the years, inspiring a made-for-TV movie in 1981 titled "Miracle on Ice" and a Disney movie in 2004 titled "Miracle."
USA Hockey Executive Director Pat Kellehar thanked lawmakers for supporting the bill, as did NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly.
“We’re thankful to Senators Cramer and Schumer for their leadership in getting the bill passed in the upper chamber and our gratitude goes out to all the members in Congress who supported this legislation,” Kelleher said. “Through its historical run to the gold medal, the 1980 Olympic Hockey Team helped provide our country with the inspiration it truly needed at a difficult time in our nation’s history. The Congressional Gold Medal is a most fitting honor for this remarkable group, and we look forward to the President signing the bill.”
