2025 U.S. Hockey Hall Of Fame Class Unveiled
Five figures who helped shape American hockey — Zach Parise, Joe Pavelski, Scott Gomez, Tara Mounsey and photographer Bruce Bennett — will be inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame this December, USA Hockey announced Tuesday.
The group reflects a wide range of contributions to the sport, from Olympic and NHL success to breaking barriers and chronicling hockey’s greatest moments.
Parise retired following the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs after closing out his career with the Colorado Avalanche. The Minneapolis native played 19 NHL seasons, most notably with the New Jersey Devils and Minnesota Wild, and finished with 434 goals and 455 assists in 1,254 games. On the international stage, he captained the U.S. at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and delivered one of the most memorable goals in American hockey history — the late equalizer against Canada in the 2010 gold-medal game in Vancouver, where Team USA ultimately earned silver.
"I'm humbled to be joining you guys into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame," Parise said during Wednesday's media session. "It's special for everybody here and we were always proud to represent the United States."
Pavelski also stepped away after the 2024 playoffs, following the Dallas Stars’ elimination in the Western Conference Final. A seventh-round pick by San Jose in 2003, Pavelski built a 18-season career defined by consistency and leadership, recording 476 goals and more than 1,000 points across 1,332 regular-season games. The Plover, Wisconsin, native represented the United States at three Olympics and was one of the most durable and respected captains of his generation.
"I'm very humbled just like everyone else that I've heard so far," Pavelski said. "I owe a lot to USA Hockey, they're a big reason why we're playing this game. Very humbled about this call and excited about it."
Gomez became a trailblazer for Latino players in the NHL. The Anchorage, Alaska, native won the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year in 2000 and lifted the Stanley Cup twice with the Devils in 2000 and 2003. Across 16 NHL seasons with seven teams, Gomez recorded 756 points in 1,079 games and earned a reputation as one of the league’s most creative playmakers.
"It's quite the honor. Proud to always be a proud member of USA Hockey," Gomez said. "What a class and what can you say? It's pretty cool."
Mounsey is celebrated as one of the top defenders in women’s hockey history. A cornerstone of the U.S. women’s national team, she helped secure the groundbreaking gold medal at the 1998 Nagano Olympics — the first to include women’s hockey — and added a silver medal in 2002. Known for her strength and puck-moving ability, the Rhode Island native also starred at Brown University, where she was a two-time All-American.
"What an honor," Mounsey said. "It's really tremendous to be involved in this class. Thank you USA Hockey and congrats to the other inductees."
Bennett has spent five decades chronicling the sport through photography. His archive of more than two million images spans from Wayne Gretzky’s prime to the rise of modern stars like Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin. Bennett’s work has appeared in newspapers, magazines and league publications worldwide, making him one of hockey’s most influential visual historians.
"I'm beyond words," Bennett said. "I never thought it would come my way. To be inducted with this class of hockey players, all of whom I've shot, what an honor that is."
Induction into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame honors players, coaches, officials and contributors who have made extraordinary contributions to the game in the United States. This year’s ceremony will take place Dec. 10 in St. Paul, Minnesota.
The five inductees bring the Hall’s membership to 234 since its founding in 1973.
