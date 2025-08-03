Canadiens Prospect Earns Praise From Finnish Head Coach
Aatos Koivu is an interesting prospect for the Montreal Canadiens because, when he was drafted, the Koivu name stood out, of course, but he was viewed as a future bottom-six depth forward in the NHL.
Given the fact, and yes, it is only preseason, that Koivu is already emerging as a guy whose scoring touch needs to be examined, he is looking like a pick whose value is only going to continue to rise. The skills and instincts were there, but now more than ever, he is looking like a threat to score nearly every shift.
Team Finland head coach Lauri Mikkola has been impressed with Koivu and the way that he impacts the game, no matter the situation.
Koivu isn't a big guy, but he plays with pace, and his intensity and ability to anticipate and react have served him well on the backcheck and forecheck. He attacks quickly after retrieving turnovers, displaying fantastic two-way play and tremendous maturity.
It certainly bodes well for Koivu that even though he was scoring at will, the details away from the puck look to be in fine form. His versatility could well be his calling card to the NHL, because it reassures his coaches that he isn't going to cheat to provide offense, but he will also be effective in other important areas, even if the puck luck isn't going his way.
His playmaking is also pretty good, thanks to great vision and instincts to create and extend plays, though his six goals and one assist tell a different story, at least at the WJSS.
Koivu's lethal release from the left faceoff circle, as a right shot, was a weapon for Team Finland, and though the competition in Liiga this upcoming season will be a few notches above the summer showcase, he could stand to pot a nice goal total by the end of the 2025-26 season.
TPS has a confident player who will look to build on a strong development camp with the Canadiens, followed by a very impressive showing during the WJSS, to put together a strong season in Liiga and a hopeful invite to the World Junior Finnish squad.
