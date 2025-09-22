Canadiens' Bruising Defenseman Focused On Getting Faster
Montreal Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj is known for his physical strengths, and he isn't a player you want to go into the corners against; it usually results in a rough ride.
Xhekaj discussed during a media scrum after a recent training camp practice that while he doesn't have a designated coach to improve his skating, he makes sure to talk with his coaches, especially the Canadiens Director of Player Development.
“That was probably the main thing this summer. I didn’t have a skating coach specifically but I got Adam Nicholas to send me drills. I made sure I was lighter in the corners, so I can keep up with the faster guys," Xhekaj said.
“When me & Marty were talking at the end of the season, that was a big thing, to improve your foot speed, side to side in the corners. When I can get going, I can skate fast but it’s just coming to from a stop & stuff like that, so that was a main focus this summer.”
It's not necessarily a problem that Xhekaj uses his physical tools to kill plays and spark the offense, but the likelihood and frequency at which he gets beaten by faster players could be greatly reduced with quicker feet. If he can pivot out of trouble and escape attackers with the puck, the chances of creating a breakout increase significantly.
Regardless of the situation, Xhekaj's footspeed, while it was never a big issue, with improvement could be something that allows him to be more creative and take more risks offensively. The confidence from being able to stop and start efficiently will prompt defenders to have to react faster, which will only come to benefit the towering defender.
Xhekaj has shown that his shot is a weapon, but to this point he has been one to dish the puck away, almost out of nervousness. However, if he can hold on to the puck a bit longer, and put himself in better positions to score, it could be the difference between him chipping in one goal or improving to try for a double digit number.
Though he doesn't need to be the guy to carry the puck and try to create every play, it is a big notch in his belt if he can create more in his bottom-pairing role. Not getting beaten as often will also provide head coach Martin St. Louis with confidence when Xhekaj jumps over the boards.
