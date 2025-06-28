Canadiens' Arber Xhekaj Ready For Next Step?
For all intents and purposes, the Washington Capitals took the Montreal Canadiens to school, delivering a lesson on physicality and offensive prowess.
It was not the case of the Canadiens lacking talent or effort, they just couldn't match the veteran-laden Capitals roster, that plays a heavy checking game, not quite at the Florida Panthers level, but nonetheless very effective.
The Capitals flexed on the Canadiens, and while it was a tough lesson to learn, Hughes might have learned the most pivotal lesson of all - the Canadiens needs to get tougher to play against - and what he does with that information, is what will determine the way his squad wishes to play starting next season and beyond.
What a shame they could only handle so much, but if you look at the defenseman that the Canadiens utilized in the series, and it's not a shot at them, but they don't exactly instill fear in opponents.
With a clear idea of what the Canadiens need, and David Savard no longer taking up a roster spot because of seniority, more so the fact that he was playing out the final string of his career, before setting his sights on the green pastures of retirement.
Savard's presence will be missed, but it was certainly the right time, especially when you consider that Arber Xhekaj and Jayden Struble were clutching at straws for some ice time. The series might not have changed dramatically if Xhekaj played more, but the Canadiens would certainly have taken a bigger bite out of the Capitals.
Xhekaj is precisely what the Canadiens needed, and Martin St. Louis and the coaching staff would be lying if they said they didn't realize that. He certainly learned a lesson, and the Canadiens could stand to become a much better team because of it.
No. 72 on the Canadiens' blueline isn't without his warts, but he is ironing things out and has yet to reach his prime. The elements he brings to the ice are rare, and if any team in the league has a player with a similar profile, you can bet that player serves his team well.
Guys like Larry Robinson, Zdeno Chara and Shea Weber, just to name a few, could impact the game up there with the best two-way defenders to ever grace NHL ice. But they also weren't pushed around, and presented an all-around beast on the blueline for their clubs, that opponents just couldn't gameplan for successfully.
If Xhekaj were dangled as a trade piece, it wouldn't be the least bit surprising if a team like the Panthers came knocking, and that speaks louder than any words would. If the two-time reigning Stanley Cup champions could add such a player, they would.
Which is precisely why Xhekaj is one of the most interesting players to watch entering the 2025-2026 season for the Canadiens, and the type of pillar that will devastate opponents when the Canadiens reach their goal of competing for a Stanley Cup again.
