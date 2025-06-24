2025 Hockey Hall of Fame Class Announced
The 2025 Hockey Hall of Fame Class is here. Lanny McDonald, the Chair of the Hockey Hall of Fame board, and Ron Francis, the Chair of the Selection Committee, shared the news of the eight individuals who will be forever enshrined in the Hall of Fame.
Zdeno Chara
The six-time James Norris Trophy finalist, one-time winner, and 2009 Stanley Cup winner with the Boston Bruins is a welcomed addition to the Hall. Chara debuted in 1997 and played his final NHL game in 2022, accumulating 1,680 games played - the most by a defenseman in league history. In addition, he recorded 680 points
Joe Thornton
”Jumbo Joe” entered the NHL with sky-high expectations and ended his career as a no-doubter Hall of Famer. He's one of just 15 players in league history to reach or exceed 1,500 points, ranking 14th all-time in NHL scoring with 1,539 points. He never captured a Stanley Cup, but he did win Olympic gold, World Championship gold, and World Junior Championship gold in addition to being named the league's MVP and leading scorer in 2005-2006.
Duncan Keith
The pillar of the Chicago Blackhawks run in the 2010’s was Duncan Keith, and it’s no wonder he gets an early call to the Hall of Fame. He won three Stanley Cups with the Hawks, including a Conn Smythe trophy in 2015, and two Norris Trophies.
Jennifer Botterill
Another long overdue selection finally gets her due, as Jennifer Botterill joins the 2025 class. The three-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time World Championship MVP for Canada is one of the greats of the game. She is the NCAA's all-time leading scorer, amassing a whopping 319 points in just 107 games with Harvard University and a two-time winner of the Patty Kazmaier Award as the best collegiate player. She's now a preeminent voice in the hockey broadcasting world, continuing to impact the game at a major level.
Alexander Mogilny
The longest wait for the call is over. As Ron Francis announced that Toronto Maple Leafs’ winger Alexander Mogilny was an incredible player and one of the most important players in the globalization of the game. His defection from Russia set the stage for some of the greatest international players to join the NHL. After years of eligibility, Mogilny is a Hall of Famer.
Brianna Decker
Thankfully the Hall continued its trend of more women getting representation and recognition, electing Brianna Decker as well. Dominant isn’t a strong enough descriptor of what Decker accomplished during her playing career. She was named the Patty Kazmaier Award winner, the NCAA's top player, in 2012 with the University of Wisconsin and a finalist the following year. She had two seasons of 80 points or higher with the Badgers, accumulating a 1.55 points per game average with the university.
She was dominant in early iterations of professional women's hockey leagues and international play as well. She took home the Professional Women’s Hockey League MVP in 2016 with the Boston Pride, along with six World Championship gold medals with the United States and an Olympic gold medal as well.
Jack Parker
The long-time coach of the Boston University Terriers gets his induction in the Hall. He coached for 40 seasons at BU, becoming one of the most accomplished coaches in NCAA and United States history. He won 897 games as the coach of the Terriers.
Danielle Sauvageua
The first woman to be elected in the Builder’s category joins Botterill and Decker as the third female selected to the 2025 class. Sauvageau made her mark as one of the top coaches on the international circuit, highlighted by leading Canada to an Olympic gold medal in 2002. The Canadian machine owes a lot of credit to Sauvageau and her contributions, and now she will be enshrined for her work.
