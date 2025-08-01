Canadiens Defenseman Ready to Take on Former Teammate
During the recent Alex Newhook & Friends Golf Classic Fan Fest, his current teammate Arber Xhekaj and former teammate Michael Pezzetta, both revered for their scrappy play, gave fans a glimpse of how the first Toronto Maple Leafs-Montreal Canadiens game of the 2025-26 season might go down.
David Amber had to have known Xhekaj would respond to his question about the Canadiens' biggest rival heading into next season, the exact way that he did, especially given the fact that Pezzetta was sitting on the same stage just a couple of seats away.
Xhekaj, deadpan and without hesitation, looked at Pezzetta and said, “I might have a new one for next year.”
Take it for what it’s worth, but you have to admit that Xhekaj isn’t the type to back down from any challenge. Pezzetta developed the same reputation, fighting against league heavyweight Ryan Reaves in recent seasons, despite being way out of his weight class.
Pezzetta will want to prove himself to the Leafs management and coaches right away that he belongs, and all parties know that Pezzetta isn’t going to Toronto to play in their top-nine forward group.
The Maple Leafs and Canadiens are Original Six rivals with a long-storied rivalry, and that resonates with the players, especially the tough guys, who want to set the tone early and often.
Xhekaj made a lighthearted jab towards Pezzetta, but there may be some weight to the comment. Pezzetta, a Toronto native, is likely to have his fan section on hand when the Canadiens and Leafs face off, and Xhekaj sweaters litter the crowd, even during the teams’ 41 away games, so an exchange between the two is sure to set off an already amped up crowd like kerosene to a flame.
Pezzetta will likely be assigned to create energy, and the way he knows how to do it best is through open ice hits and hard-nosed play, which is exactly the thing to do to tick off Xhekaj and raise the hatred level between the bitter rivals to another level.
There is no spot guaranteed for Pezzetta in Toronto, and for the Canadiens, Xhekaj will have internal competition for his bid to secure one of the six defense spots. This indicates that both players will give it everything to earn a spot for their respective clubs.
Circle October 8 on your calendar, as it could be No. 72’s first fight with a new combattant, his former teammate Pezzetta, who could potentially debut with the Leafs in their home opener against the Canadiens.
It feels poetic for the pair to drop the mitts, and what better way to renew a rivalry than with some theatrics?
