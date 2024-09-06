Canadiens Made Themselves Contenders
It's been an encouraging offseason for the Montreal Canadiens. Between signing forward Juraj Slafkovsky to an eight-year extension, acquiring Patrik Laine, and a few prospects itching to make the jump to the NHL, there's legitimate reason for optimism.
Are they ready to be one of the top three teams in the Atlantic Division? Absolutely not. The Toronto Maple Leafs, Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers, and Boston Bruins are still too powerful to leapfrog in the standings. But with the moves management made this summer, combined with growing expectations, the Canadiens have done enough to enter the conversation of potential wild card teams. David Calabretta of The Fourth Period recently wrote about the rising expectations for the upstart Canadiens team.
"Unlike the past three seasons, the vibe is different in the mega city," he wrote. "With the additions of Laine and Demidov, along with the return of Dach and the emergence of Hutson, legitimate excitement and optimism should blanket the fanbase."
The Habs limped to a 30-win season last year, so they'd need to win roughly 15 more games in 2024-2025 to give themselves a chance to make the postseason. That might be too large a task, but what about seven to 10 wins?
They have the roster right now to win five more games without reservation due to the maturation of their core trio of Slafkovsky, Cole Caufield, and captain Nick Suzuki. Add in a healthy Patrik Laine, Kirby Dach, and Alex Newhook, and the Habs have a top six that is not only stronger, but dangerous. That has to count for a few more wins, right?
Rookie defensemen like Logan Mallioux, Lane Hutson, and David Reidenbacher could be a surprise addition to opening-night roster, and all three have extremely high upsides at such young ages. Could the addition of a rookie puck mover to a defense looking for a top pairing player be the difference between wild card and lottery draft pick?
The Canadiens will likely be just on the outside looking in when the 2025 NHL Playoffs begin, but they won't be far off. There's no doubting they are improving, and while they might not be ready to be called contenders, their moves this summer have firmly placed them in the Eastern Conference wild card conversation
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!