Canadiens Center Prospect Poised to Have Major Impact
Michael Hage is a special player, thanks to his fantastic on-ice skills, but his maturity and intelligence stand out ahead of his hockey talents, because they drive him to become a star.
Hage has gone through immense heartache, and one thing has remained constant: he continues to battle, and despite being left off the Canadian squad in last year's World Junior Championships, the Mississauga native has left a positive impression on many.
Including Steven Ellis of the Daily Faceoff, who had only good things to say about Hage, and while there are certainly areas for improvement, he will work through them during his sophomore season with the University of Michigan Wolverines.
Ellis believes that Hage already has the tendencies, and doesn't sacrifice offense for defense, but both work together seamlessly to present a very intriguing top center prospect.
His instincts only further the idea that he is a second-line NHL center in the making, and while Canada has many talented options at center, Hage has looked the part of a guy who should be considered for the Canadian squad during the upcoming 2025-26 World Juniors, slated for the Christmas holiday break, as per tradition.
His play during the World Junior Summer Showcase has only been more of the same: a follow-up, if you will, to his performances during the Canadiens development camp in late June.
Hage has added muscle to his frame, and his already elite skating appears to have improved. His constantly moving feet consistently put him in favorable positions to shut down the opposition, while remaining a constant threat in transition to strike quickly, with a great pass, solo individual stickhandling display or a wicked shot.
A spot with Canada is no guarantee, but the fact that is up for grabs, is all that Hage needs to hear, because much like the center role just behind Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki, he knows that battles will take place for the role, and his approach needs to be one with hard work, and let the rest unfold how it will.
The upcoming season will be telling for Hage, and if he gets his shot at World Juniors gold, he will come out of that experience a better player. But he will also be able to see how he measures up against the best competition internationally in his age group. A great measuring stick and way to assess what needs improvement before he can take a serious run at the Canadiens' second-line center post.
