Can Canadiens' Nick Suzuki Take it to Next Level?
There are just a handful of No. 1 centers in the NHL that score 100-plus point seasons, and they separate themselves from the rest, often ranking in the top five for any conversation about the league's top centers. Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki flirted with the 90-point plateau in 2024-25, finishing with 89 points in 82 games.
Not so long ago, many were questioning Suzuki's validity as a legitimate NHL top-line center. Now, with the 2024-25 campaign in the books, some are pondering if Suzuki is a top-10 center in the NHL.
When you sit down and write out your respective top-10 NHL center lists, many of those players have things that Suzuki has added or nurtured in his own game to become such a pillar atop the Canadiens' forward group. He may never be a defensive wizard like Alex Barkov or explode up the ice like Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon.
But he is the pillar of the Canadiens' rebuild, and the C on his sweater and presence he has in the locker room indicate that he doesn't need to be a top-10 center. Though his impact, one that when it's all said and done, could be similar to that of Patrice Bergeron with the Boston Bruins, and of course, Saku Koivu, who is beloved throughout the Canadiens fanbase.
Suzuki and Cole Caufield have set a standard at the top as the Canadiens' top two play drivers, and with rink rats Ivan Demidov and Lane Hutson in the mix, the Canadiens are on the up and up. Thanks to Suzuki taking the torch from Shea Weber and Carey Price, the Canadiens have been able to do tremendous things early into his career.
30 goals and 59 assists is no small feat, and it didn't happen by accident. Suzuki does everything responsibly, never cheating one way to gain the other. His instincts and vision set him apart from many other centers, and are the two traits that allow him to terrorize defenses despite not being the speediest guy on the ice.
Suzuki has been able to increase his offensive production each year, and on the cusp of reaching 90 points last year, betting against No. 14 seems unwise.
Is 100 points attainable for Suzuki? one year ago this question would sound baffling, but Caufield is only getting better and wants to score 50 goals. Juraj Slafkovsky is going to hopefully take some steps.
What a difference one season makes, because it doesn't sound out of reach to suggest Suzuki can score 40 goals and 60 assists, maybe even in 2025-26.
Suzuki had the crowd fired up before the playoffs, but the best is yet to come. Just imagine the top Canadiens power play unit. Let your ideas marinate.
