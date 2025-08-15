Canadiens Star Rookie Praised For Work Ethic
Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes darted to the draft podium after Ivan Demidov slipped to no. 5 at the 2024 NHL Draft, and it seems he was right to be excited.
Demidov dipped his toes in the NHL waters, and navigated them relatively well, but the Stanley Cup playoffs were a whole other animal, and they humble some of the brightest stars. The Russian superstar rookie was slowed down by the stout Washington Capitals smothering defensive efforts, and he has taken notes since.
"He had those ups and downs [last season], but I felt like we started to notice him figure things out throughout that five games in the playoffs in terms of how much time he had or he didn't have," general manager Kent Hughes told NHL.com. "And then we've seen him through the summer. His work ethic is unparalleled. ... He's been in Montreal, skating, working out and skating again, twice a day, five days a week. I'm trying to get him off the ice."
For any player to adapt and grow into a bona fide NHL player, they must be completely dedicated to getting better at their craft every day, and Demidov has take that to the extreme, by ensuring he is in the weight room and on the ice as often as possible.
It's no mistake that Demidov has made waves the way that he has, but he isn't banking on his talent alone to take him to new heights. His work ethic, like many of his Canadiens teammates, is very advanced for such a young guy, and he continues to uphold a standard.
The cultural standard that the Canadiens are setting behind the bench, on the ice and behind the scenes in the dressing room. Montreal isn't okay with mediocrity, and the young core player's have proven they will upkeep that standard.
Though Demidov is one of the younger players, the way he thinks and processes the game is a step or two ahead of most players, and one way to take that to three or four steps ahead, is through relentless practice.
Whether it's elusive skating moves, slick displays of his elite puck handling or his ability to utilize his added strength to hold off defender's while making a push for the net, Demidov's offseason work has paid off during recent exhibition showings.
His general manager was in love with him from the day he was drafted, and he has done nothing but cement to Hughes that he is the exact player that the franchise needed.
