Canadiens Center Expected To Miss Training Camp
Montreal Canadiens center Kirby Dach's career has been a mixed bag, featuring flashes of brilliance and high potential mixed with untimely injuries that he can't seem to avoid.
Despite having surgery five months ago on his knee, and being expected to make a return before the season starts, it appears that isn't going to happen. According to Maxime Truman from Dans Les Coulisses, Dach still isn't ready and has suffered a setback.
It's unknown what happened to increase Dach's timeline for an eventual return, but he was on the ice at the Canadiens' practice facility in Brossard, QC, on July 2, as reported and recorded by Stu Cowan from the Montreal Gazette.
Unfortunately, though he looked fluid and even a bit ahead of where many expected him to be in his recovery, it was a rushed reason for excitement, and another hit to the confidence of Dach, who is just 24 years old but has already missed significant development time, watching from the sidelines.
Since making his debut during the 2019-20 season with the Chicago Blackhawks, a season where he suited up for 64 games, Dach has been unable to stay healthy for a full 82 games, and the most games he has played in a season was 70, back in 2021-22.
Chicago had had enough and ultimately dealt Dach to Montreal, with a first and third-round selection heading back the other way. His first season with Montreal, despite playing just 58 games, saw Dach produce his best season statistically with 14-24-38.
The following season, Dach was injured on a freak hit by Blackhawks defenseman Jarred Tinordi in the second game of the season, which immediately took him out of action. And the reaction from the Canadiens bench was one of concern, from a group of guys who know their teammate has been through so much, despite being so young.
After returning for the 2024-25 season, Dach was hoping to hit the ground running, and while he did have a nice season cooking, the inevitable snuck up and blindsided the Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta native.
Dach played 57 games last season, and after leaving a game against the Ottawa Senators, he sat out the next two games before the club announced that he would be out for the remainder of the season, after reinjuring the same knee that had been surgically repaired the season prior.
The potential is certainly there, and its easy to be excited about a six foot four, 210-pound center with great vision, smooth skating and fantastic offensive awareness, which proves why Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes was so infatuated by Dach.
It seems more and more likely that Dach's next shot is his last for the Canadiens, who can't put all of their eggs in one basket.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!