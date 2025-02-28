Canadiens Forward Out for Season After Surgery
The Montreal Canadiens were briefly in the Eastern Conference’s Stanley Cup Playoff race, but have since lost ground to the top teams. With a little over 20 games remaining in the season, the Canadiens have announced that they will be without a key forward for the remainder of the year.
24-year-old Canadiens forward Kirby Dach will be sidelined for the rest of the year following surgery on his right knee. The Canadiens stated that Dach’s procedure was performed by Dr. Therry Pauyo and a full recovery is expected before the start of the 2025-26 season.
Dach has been dealing with numerous injuries over the last few seasons, losing nearly all of the 2023-24 campaign with a torn MCL and ACL in his right knee. Dach played in just two games last year before suffering his season-ending injury.
It’s not clear if this is a similar injury or related, but it’s not a good sign with both injuries occurring within the same knee.
Dach played in 57 games this season scoring 10 goals and 12 assists for 22 total points. The Canadiens played their previous two games without Dach in the lineup, winning both of them.
A former third-overall pick of the Chicago Blackhawks in 2019, Dach has played in 269 career games with 43 goals and 78 assists for 121 total points. He’s never played more than 64 games in a single season, which came in his rookie year.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!