Canadiens Forward Out for Season After Surgery

L’attaquant Kirby Dach a subi une opération au genou droit. L'opération a été réalisée avec succès par le Dr Thierry Pauyo à Montréal et une guérison complète est attendue avant le début de la prochaine saison.



Forward Kirby Dach underwent successful surgery to his right knee.… pic.twitter.com/BRiYQRfpWb