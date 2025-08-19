Canadiens Star Defenseman Improving His Shot
Star Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson had an impressive and historical rookie season, both overall and for a defender, but there were a few knocks on the Calder Trophy winner.
A lack of a shooting threat from the blueline is one that came about often, because a guy that can rack up 60 assists certainly gets into fantastic positions to use his shot, but his six goals show that it isn't a strength of his.
Additionally, due to Hutson's small frame and lack of dynamic foot speed, many questioned whether he would be able to defend against bigger forwards. Of course, he will and always has played through all the question marks and thrived.
Getting bigger isn't an option from a growth standpoint; however, adding some muscle to his frame and offseason work could improve those two shortcomings. But what makes him so special is his ability to manipulate and outsmart defenders, which he has worked on through the years, while climbing through the ranks.
Back to his shot, though, while he will show up at camp likely quicker and stronger, the shot will naturally have some more power to it. But Hutson has also been hard at work, making sure that he continues to do anything and everything that he can to become even more dynamic.
Practicing his one-timer is one way to be more effective and difficult to defend against. At points, Hutson showed that he can get pucks through from the blueline, but they were more for tips and not to beat goalies clean.
Adding a shooting threat element to his game will not only increase his likelihood of establishing and shattering his current career-high in goals (6) but also open up opportunities for his teammates to score. Having to respect Hutson as a shooter will force defenders to pick Hutson or the open man, and that will only add to the chaos that Hutson creates on the ice.
Hutson showed that he has a great wrist shot, which he used to score the majority of his goals, but his slapshot isn't a strength by any means, and Hutson's offseason work shows that he is self-aware.
Sophomore slumps plague many great, talented players, and Hutson's work ethic and drive to continue to improve indicate that he isn't set to take a step back in year two, but rather build off a great rookie season, and springboard to new heights.
