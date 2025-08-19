Canadiens Defenseman Needs A Big Year
The Montreal Canadiens' blueline underwent some changes since the beginning of the offseason, and Jayden Struble's importance has risen significantly with the need for an NHL defenseman who can log minutes and produce offence.
David Savard's retirement opened a hole on the team's defense, and Noah Dobson arguably filled it, but the need for a guy who has some size to pair with Lane Hutson is obvious, and Struble proved last season able to rock with the Calder Trophy winner.
If Struble can maintain or improve upon his 2024-25 season, he will allow each piece to slot into place smoothly. Alexandre Carrier is capable of playing top four minutes on the blueline, but it isn't ideal for him and Hutson to play together, as they both are undersized.
With Kaiden Guhle likely to play up with Dobson, thanks to his smart defensive play and great instincts, the Candiens are left with a hole on the middle pair, and Struble feels the most likely to occupy that role. Montreal's defensive depth.
In an ideal world, David Reinbacher would come into camp and make the team, eventually playing alongside Hutson on the second pair, and Carrier would slot down to the third pair. Then Arber Xhekaj and Struble would rotate in and out of the lineup.
Struble is certainly a middle-pairing defenseman, but his offense, if taken up a notch, would solidify that, and the argument of who is the better overall defenseman between him and Xhekaj would be put to rest. However, Xhekaj's importance on the third pair is obvious, and perhaps more of a plus for the Canadiens than Struble, as crazy as that sounds.
Struble's mobility and quicker footspeed than Xhekaj, make him a smart fit on the Canadiens' second pair, while Xhekaj is more of a bottom pair fit, thanks to his physicality and shutdown abilities.
While he only scored 13 points last season, his minutes did fluctuate and his deployment also, and it should be noted that he didn't play on the power play. Struble could benefit from a top-four role, and the flashes of his offense could take another step, should he play a full season beside Hutson.
A lot depends on how Reinbacher performs at camp, and ultimately, the vision that Martin St. Louis and his staff have for the lineup this upcoming season. However, Struble's performances early could set the tone for how competitive the Canadiens' blueline will become.
