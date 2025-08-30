Breakaway on SI

Canadiens HC Makes Bold Statement About Defense

The Montreal Canadiens' head coach believes that his defense has a little bit of everything that will allow them to be successful.

Tyler Major-Mcnicol

Mar 26, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis during the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Mar 26, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis during the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Montreal Canadiens' defense has changed drastically since the team bowed down to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2021 Stanley Cup Finals, but head coach Martin St. Louis has full confidence in the group's abilities.

According to Montreal's Jayden Struble, St. Louis boldly declared that he'd take the team's group of defensemen over any other corps in the league.

"[St-Louis] was calling guys in the summer and said 'I would take our 7 D versus anyone in the league,'" Struble said, via ChrisHabs360 on X. "I agree with that. We have some really good young talent, we have some good older veterans. We have a good mix of skill and hard nose."

Lane Hutson, Jayden Struble and Arber Xhekaj weren't in the mix at the time of the Canadiens' Stanley Cup final berth. The defense featured the likes of Shea Weber, Joel Edmundson, Jeff Petry, Ben Chiarot, Alex Romanov and Jon Merrill.

So, while the defense featuring Xhekaj, Struble and Hutson weren't around four years ago, throw in Kaiden Guhle, who was drafted in 2020, and that is four defensemen under 25-years-old that are now the faces you think of when discussing the Canadiens' blueline group. There are also Mike Matheson, Alexandre Carrier and Noah Dobson, who have come into the organization over the last few seasons.

Dobson is, of course, the newest addition from this offseason, while the other two have been around a little longer. But the culture in Montreal seems to be one that is all about growing as a group, but also bringing in high upside talents to allow the blueline to excel.

The Canadiens are hoping to shed the narrative of being a one-line team, which has long relied on captain Nick Suzuki and his two wingers, Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky. Having a defense corps with a nice mix of youth, finesse, grit and hard-nosed play to complement the forward up front is exactly what St. Louis is hoping will allow the team to reach the next level.

His words indicate that he is extremely confident in the young group, and the fact that there are some bona fide NHL defense talents brewing down in the American Hockey League with the Canadiens' development affiliate team, the Laval Rocket, is a pretty good example as to why that is.

David Reinbacher is one of the top defensemen in Laval, and he has high hopes of cracking the Canadiens defense this season
Sep 26, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Montreal Canadiens defenseman David Reinbacher (64) warms up before playing the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

The defensive group, just like the forwards has worked through growing pains, with a historical rebuild smack dab in the middle of everything, the resilience and drive to continuing pushing forward is going to mould this blueline into a difficult group to play against.

With St. Louis at the helm, and his assistant coach Stephane Robidas helping lead the defense group, the Canadiens are working towards something big, and the vision for the group will play out for everybody to see this upcoming season.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

manual

Published
Tyler Major-Mcnicol
TYLER MAJOR-MCNICOL

Tyler is a former Algonquin College journalism graduate, and passionate hockey fan. His love for the Montreal Canadiens comes second to his love of hockey. With two daughter’s under four years old, hockey is always a topic of conversation. Nothing gets me quite excited like an empty canvas waiting to have a story written on it, and the smell of fresh ice in the air.

Home/News Feed Page