Reason Behind Canadiens Star's USA Olympic Camp Snub Revealed
Lane Hutson, the Montreal Canadiens superstar defenseman, wasn't invited to the Team United States Olympic Orientation Camp, a move that had many puzzled, and believing it was a snub in the biggest way.
But, according to sources close to RG Media, there is a specific reason why that might be, and their recent article did a great job clearing things up.
“He didn’t go to the World Championships; that’s the first part and that matters,” the source expressed to RG. “I know that for both Canada and the United States, that weighs heavily on the decision-making because they have such deep talent pools. One could argue that they could both put together two squads and still compete for gold."
Certainly, the fact that Team USA has a loaded blueline, and one of their top defenseman Quinn Hughes has a similar profile to Hutson at 5'10", though Hughes weighs about 10-15 pounds heavier. Hughes has established himself as one of the best defensemen across the entire league and has also demonstrated consistency.
While there are many factors, the fact that the USA has Hughes conceivably also weighed in, and though Hutson could still take a good run out of the gate this upcoming season and prompt Team USA's architects to have a change of heart, the very talented crop of American defenders makes his bid an uphill battle.
Hughes wasn't medically cleared for the Camp, but other players took the open slot, and when the official selection process begins, should Hughes be healthy, you have to think it would take drastic measures for him not to be included in the American's defensive plans.
The decision likely didn't sit well with Hutson, but as someone who has dealt with doubters his entire life, this isn't about to slow him down. But rather spark a bit of a fire under his belly to come out of the gates hot, and prove to himself that he is talented enough to edge out a couple of the defenseman invitees and secure a role to represent the American squad.
If Team USA is adamant on retaining a big blueline, much like they did during the 4 Nations Faceoff, then that may weigh heavily in their decision to ultimately omit Hutson's name. Rolling with one smallish defenseman, in an attempt to play a heavy, physical style rather than finesse and skill, could be the ultimate determining factor when all is said and done.
