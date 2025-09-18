Canadiens Will Miss Former Penalty Kill Specialist
Originally drafted by the Buffalo Sabres, Joel Armia was a 16th overall selection back in 2011, and though it never worked out with the Sabres, nor the Winnipeg Jets, he developed into a defensive cog for the Canadiens, with a bit of scoring touch.
Arriving back in 2018-19, Armia wasn't a polished product, but he worked hard, and his size and puck protection abilities earned him a role in the Canadiens' bottom-six. His scoring never translated to anything more, but he ensured his head coach could rely on him to shut down the opposition.
The Canadiens have been looking to improve their team all-around, and when Armia needed a new deal, the offer from the Los Angeles Kings was too good to pass up. Armia signed for two years, with a $2.5 million average annual value, and fits with the style the Kings love to play, big, quick and physical.
It won't be so easy for Montreal to replace Armia, who was a stud on the penalty kill alongside Jake Evans, but the 32-year-old wanted stability, and the Canadiens core, which is 26 and under, for the most part weren't willing to go for term or tie their hands, with Lane Hutson needing a new deal before July 1, 2026, when he will become an RFA.
So, while the Canadiens' penalty kill might look a little thinner, they prioritized the young guys and kept money around to secure the future. Armia will undoubtedly be missed, but if the Canadiens wish to grow with their current core, a little bit of added responsibility will be a sure way to do that.
Regression won't be solely because of Armia's departure, or even Christian Dvorak's being off to Philadelphia. But if there is a step back, it will be with hopes for an even bigger spring back in 2026-27, once the core and the new players have a season under their belts, to adjust and adapt.
Armia's smarts and the lessons that each of his former teammates learned will hopefully provide enough for the Canadiens, and that will have to be determined once things get started.
One thing is clear, though players left and new ones have arrived, the culture that the organization has been hard at work instilling has the team aiming for the stars. The captain will look to lead, and the close-knit group will replace Armia by committee.
However it plays out, the Canadiens will be grateful for what Armia brought, but ready to prove that they can absorb the loss and move forward positively.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!