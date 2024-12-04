Canadiens Forward Surprise Name for Team Finland
Rosters are being announced for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off and despite being one of the weakest squads in the tournament, Team Finland still found a way to add a surprise. Among the Finnish roster was 31-year-old Montreal Canadiens forward Joel Armia.
Currently in his seventh season with the Canadiens, Armia doesn’t strike many as an offensive juggernaut. With it being a short tournament, however, teams have been rumored to be leaning to more veterans and defensive minded skaters, and that’s exactly what Team Finland is doing with Armia.
In 530 career games played, Armia has posted 94 goals and 94 assists for 188 total points. This season in 25 games he has recorded just 10 points (2G-8A). His career-high for points in a single season came in 2019-20 when he posted 30 (16G-14A) in 58 games.
Armia isn’t far removed from a career-year in goal scoring, however, finding the back of the net 17 times in 2023-24.
Overall, Team Finland announced a fairly expected roster since their depth of players at the NHL level isn’t that large compared to Sweden or the United States. Armia comes across as the biggest surprise, with a name like Jesperi Kotkaniemi being left off.
Kotkaniemi is a 24-year-old forward from the Carolina Hurricanes who has a 174 points (67G-107A) in 423 career games.
Fellow Canadiens forward Patrik Laine will join Armia on Team Finland after recently returning from a long-term lower-body injury.
Armia is likely going to be a key piece in Finland’s depth as they enter as underdogs against Sweden, Canada, and the United States.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!