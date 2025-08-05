Canadiens Sniper Challenges Doubters To Bet Against Him
The Montreal Canadiens released the trailer for The Rebuild: Season Two, a behind-the-scenes look at their offseason plans and preparation, leading into opening night of the 2024-25 season and such.
One thing that stood out was how confident their star sniper Patrik Laine was in trying to prove any doubters wrong. He knows his capabilities and that his shot and offensive zone instincts are near the top of the league.
The preview, of course, was from before the 2024-25 season, and Laine ultimately suffered a devastating knee injury against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the Canadiens' preseason, which set him back and forced him to attend the home opener on crutches.
Many questioned his interest and his conditioning when he did finally suit up for the Canadiens, and while he did appear a step behind, and perhaps working through some cobwebs from the injury, he became a staple on the Canadiens' power play.
The shot, the stick handling and the ability to score from the same spot on the left wing were reminiscent of Alexander Ovechkin. It's not a surprise where he is going to shoot from, but it stuns goalies and opposing defenders all the same, every time.
Pulling for Laine's successful return to the league, and eventual return to the scoresheet, wasn't something that the Bell Centre faithful turned away from, and when Laine did get on the scoresheet, the welcome during the home opener, from a noise standpoint, wasn't comparable.
Laine was a throw-in, a secondary part in the deal that saw Sean Monahan dealt to the Columbus Blue Jackets. The first-round pick was the big piece, and Laine seemed to have used that as fuel.
The other four players on the ice were perhaps the most excited in the entire rink for Patty, who froze Ilya Sorokin with a pump fake before unleashing an explosive wrist shot.
Laine finished the 2024-25 season with 20-13-33 totals in 52 games, and given the offseason work he has been putting in, the towering Finnish sniper appears adamant to set a new career-high in goals, with 44 being his highest output, though that was back in 2017-18 with the Winnipeg Jets.
Bet against Laine at your own peril, because 20 goals was just a star, and the real comeback could be this season, thanks to a great offseason of training.
