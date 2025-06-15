What's Next For Canadiens Sniper Patrik Laine?
It was a step in the right direction, but Patrik Laine's 2024-25 regular season was a stepping stone year.
The Montreal Canadiens took off after the Four Nations Face-Off, and Laine's scoring was integral for the team's attack, and he can be so much better than that. Montreal could use Laine at the top of his game.
Laine learned a lot of things, as did the Canadiens, and with one year remaining on his current contract, the time is approaching. October will be a great test for him to show what he has brushed up on over the summer.
Of course, Laine did the things that everybody expected him to do; he is a special player, but something was missing. His elite shot and offensive zone prowess aren't going to go away, but he was a bit of a liability at five-on-five all season, often getting benched because of it.
The defensive side of the puck, and much of his off-puck game, didn't resemble that of a former No. 2 overall pick. Drafted in 2016 just behind Auston Matthews, Laine wasn't drafted to be a power-play performer solely, so his 2024-25 season should be used as a building block.
Nobody is asking Laine to compete for the Frank J. Selke award in 2025-26, but he does need to be more engaged at five-on-five, and he would be doing the Canadiens a great service if he increased his effort level defensively and improved upon whatever slowed him down.
Laine's expectation must be loud and clear: get ready this summer, so you are prepared to play with and mentor Ivan Demidov on the second line. Kent Hughes will deliver a center for the superstar wingers to work with, but Laine's experience and knowledge will be massive for Demidov's integration in the National Hockey League for a full 82 games.
Demidov will likely be successful regardless of his linemates, but Laine being quicker and more engaged will elevate his line, and make the Canadiens' top six dangerous and balanced.
Stapling the two star wingers together, one a top-five shooter and the other, a highly dangerous playmaker/goalscorer, is going to be a difficult matchup for the opposition each night. Laine's engagement could be one of the determining factors in how the team fares in the standings come season's end.
Laine shouldn't need any extra motivation, but the idea of playing with Demidov during his Calder season has to get his imagination going wild.
For a guy who has scored 50 goals, Laine must be salivating at the thought that Demidov creates mismatches, and he only needs a small window to put the puck in the net. Laine and Demidov could be what lifts the Canadiens past the first round, and potentially beyond in the 2025-26 playoffs.
With the aforementioned center addition in the mix come October, Laine should have every opportunity to score 40-plus goals.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!