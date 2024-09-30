Canadiens' Patrik Laine on Crutches After Injury
Patrik Laine was looking forward to a fresh start with the Montreal Canadiens, but he may have to wait some time to kick off his 2024-25 season. In a preseason matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Laine was helped off the ice after a knee-on-knee collision with Cedric Pare.
Laine did not return to the game and the Canadiens were not able to immediately give an update on his condition. Even at their next practice, the Canadiens couldn’t provide new information, but Laine was seen in bad shape.
In a video tweeted by RDS, Laine can be seen wearing his street clothes with a hinged knee brace and using crutches to get around. He didn’t appear to be putting any weight on his left knee while moving around the rink.
Despite not being able to participate, head coach Martin St. Louis loves seeing Laine come to practice and watch his teammates prepare for the regular season.
“I think it’s great,” St. Louis said. “Seeing Patty come in like that makes me feel that we’re building a home, not just a house.”
Laine has had a tough few years since leaving the Winnipeg Jets for the Columbus Blue Jackets. His numbers have decreased and his star power appeared to be fading. He was only able to play 18 games during the 2023-24 season thanks to injuries and a stint in the NHL’s player assistance program.
The Blue Jackets knew they needed to give Laine a new opportunity, and the Canadiens won the race for the sniper.
Laine was set to add a ton of scoring for an offense that is one the verge of becoming a monster in the NHL. Young talent can be found all over the Canadiens’ lineup, and Laine was supposed to be another useful trigger man.
The Habs and Laine will have to play the waiting game now as they await a clearer picture of what this injury holds. The Canadiens are hoping for a quick recovery, but it may be a while before they see the official debut of Laine in the bleu blanc et rouge.
