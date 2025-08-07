Canadiens Trio Representing Team at Charity Event
If there were ever a reason to prove why the Montreal Canadiens fan base is recognized as one of the loudest and proudest, it could be because of all the charity events that the players participate in.
Take, for example, the Classique KR set for Saturday in Brossard, Quebec, at the team's practice facility. While many players across the league are finishing up their vacation festivities, a trio of Canadiens players will represent the organization with on-ice mini-games and competitions, allowing fans to engage with the players.
The headliners are backup goaltender, and emerging fan favorite Jakub Dobes, alongside the recently signed center Joe Veleno, and local guy defenseman Alexandre Carrier. Classique KR is heading into its 10th consecutive year, and Veleno, Dobes and Carrier will get their first taste of the event.
Hosted by Kevin Raphael, the event is aimed at raising money for Leucan and CHU, which has been quite successful, given that the event has raised over $300,000 since its debut back in 2015.
This year, there is an added layer to the event, as Raphael and the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation are teaming up. It wasn't as though fans needed another reason to attend the event, loud and proud in their Canadiens threads, but it's easy to get involved with such a great event for charity.
Raphael, a local Quebec entertainer, joked about only having scored three goals in the 10 years of the event's existence, something that he plans to turn around, however, if he has to face Dobes, he could have a difficult time putting the puck past the big Czechian goaltender.
As Dobes' reputation has come to light, he also might throw a few chirps Raphael's way, which won't illicit the same reaction as the one he ignited in the Washington Capitals' bellies during the playoffs.
The event is slated to feature over 100 participants, including players and many local entertainers.
It will also give fans a glimpse of Veleno, who, despite having struggled to establish himself as a top-six talent, which he was touted as during his junior career and leading into his draft year, is hoping that the home cooking in Quebec will steer him on the right path.
There will be live auctions for a chance to win an autographed Nick Suzuki jersey, and another for an Ivan Demidov jersey signed by the 2025 Calder Trophy favorite. Former Canadiens Steve Begin and Mathieu Dandenault will also be on hand signing autographs for fans.
The event should bring out plenty of fans, hoping to scratch their itch for hockey during the dog days of the NHL offseason.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!