Islanders Prospect Making Management's Decision Tough

New York Islanders prospect had a stunning two-point performance in his preseason debut, a start that could convince management to keep him around to start the year in the NHL.

Tyler Major-Mcnicol

Oct 22, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Colorado Avalanche forward Calum Ritchie (71) is pictured before a game against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
Calum Ritchie was the centerpiece of the trade between the New York Islanders and Colorado Avalanche, which was based around veteran Brock Nelson heading to the Avalanche. Now, set to embark on his first professional season, Ritchie is making his mark.

Defenseman Oliver Kylington, a conditional third-round selection in the 2028 NHL Draft, and a 2026 or 2027 first-round selection. Prospect William Dufour joined Nelson, heading to Colorado.

Islanders head coach Patrick Roy shared with Stefen Rosner of NHL.com that the club sees a determined player, which he shared on his X account.

“I think we want him to play as much as possible, and we'll go from there," Roy said to Rosner. "What he's doing right now is just making our decision so much tougher. I don't think he came here just to make an impression. I think he wants to make the team.”

The Avalanche drafted Ritchie in the first round (27th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft, after he had a tremendous draft year in the OHL, with the Oshawa Generals, recording 59 points in 59 games, in what was his sophomore season in the junior ranks.

Ritchie is best described as an intense two-way presence who has the awareness to slow down and connect plays between his linemates, but he also can explode through the neutral zone using great speed and edges to transport the puck to high-danger scoring areas. He is a mature two-way center who is strong in the faceoff dot and covers his man well.

Calum Ritchie has impressed the coaching staff, and is hoping to continue his strong play into a full-time NHL role.
Oct 9, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Calum Ritchie (71) during the third period against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

In his preseason debut, Ritchie recorded a goal and an assist, both coming on the power play, in a game where the Islanders lost 6-2, but the Calder Trophy race hopeful was a mainstay on the top power play unit.

With seven NHL games to his name, Ritchie has had a mere cup of coffee in the NHL, but the Islanders could benefit from a player with his talents in the lineup. After missing out on the second Wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference by nine points last season, they will be motivated to get off to a good start.

There will be tremendous internal competition with many veterans occupying the Islanders' forward spots, but it's a good problem to have. Either a trade will have to be facilitated, or Ritchie will find himself down in Bridgeport and on a shortlist for the first call-up of the season.

Tyler Major-Mcnicol
TYLER MAJOR-MCNICOL

Tyler is a former Algonquin College journalism graduate, and passionate hockey fan. His love for the Montreal Canadiens comes second to his love of hockey. With two daughter’s under four years old, hockey is always a topic of conversation. Nothing gets me quite excited like an empty canvas waiting to have a story written on it, and the smell of fresh ice in the air.

