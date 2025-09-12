Rangers Bring in Veteran Defenseman on PTO
The New York Rangers added a dose of size and veteran experience to their training camp roster on Friday, signing defenseman Andrej Šustr to a Professional Tryout Offer (PTO).
At 6-foot-7 and 34 years old, Šustr brings an imposing frame and a wealth of hockey experience. The Czech-born blueliner has logged 361 NHL regular-season games, primarily with the Tampa Bay Lightning, tallying 11 goals and 58 assists for 69 points. Known for his steady, stay-at-home style, Šustr has also appeared in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, giving him a level of experience that can be valuable in a depth role. His last NHL action came in the 2021-22 season, after which he continued his career in Europe with stops in Germany, Finland, and his native Czechia.
For the Rangers, the move represents a low-risk gamble with potential upside. PTOs are common across the league at this time of year, often providing established veterans with an opportunity to earn one last contract while simultaneously adding competition to camp. Šustr’s signing gives New York additional depth on the blue line, insurance against injuries, and another right-handed shot on defense — a trait that many teams view as a premium asset.
His path to a roster spot, however, will not be easy. The Rangers already have a strong defensive corps led by Adam Fox, Vladislav Gavrikov, and Will Borgen. Younger players such as Braden Schneider and Urho Vaakanainen are also battling for ice time, which means Šustr will need to stand out quickly in training camp and preseason games. His skating, defensive positioning, and decision-making will be scrutinized just as much as his size and reach.
Even if Šustr does not secure a full-time NHL contract, the Rangers may still see value in keeping him within the organization. A role with the Hartford Wolf Pack, New York’s AHL affiliate, would allow him to provide veteran leadership while remaining a call-up option in case of injuries. That flexibility makes the PTO a smart, low-cost move for both sides.
For Šustr, the opportunity is about more than just prolonging a career. It’s a chance to prove he can still contribute at the highest level of hockey after several years abroad. For the Rangers, it’s about covering all bases as they prepare for a long season with playoff aspirations.
In the end, Šustr’s signing may or may not lead to a permanent place on Broadway. But for now, the door is open, the skates are laced, and the veteran defenseman has one more shot to show he belongs on NHL ice.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
• Penguins Bring Back Marc-Andre Fleury One Last Time
• Metropolitan Division Announces Rookie Camp Rosters
• Oilers Prospect Primed For Roster Spot After Big Offseason
• Canucks Forward Shows Up for Season 'Bulked Up'