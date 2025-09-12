Penguins Bring Back Marc-Andre Fleury One Last Time
It turns out Marc-Andre Fleury's NHL career isn't over just yet.
On Friday, the Pittsburgh Penguins announced that they have signed Fleury to a professional tryout (PTO) contract. He is expected to join the Penguins on Sept. 26 and suit up for parts of their preseason game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sept. 27 at PPG Paints Arena.
For Fleury, 40, it's a chance to suit up for the team he spent the first 13 seasons of his career with one last time.
“The entire Penguins organization is honored to welcome Marc-Andre Fleury back to the ice in Pittsburgh,” general manager Kyle Dubas said, per the team's website. “This past year everyone witnessed how beloved and respected Marc is in the game of hockey, but the adoration goes beyond his accolades and career.
"Marc means so much to our team, our fans and the City of Pittsburgh because of the person he is and the example he set. The Penguins feel he and his family are most-deserving of this opportunity to celebrate this full-circle moment back where it all started in front of the black and gold faithful.”
Over his 21-year career with the Penguins, Vegas Golden Knights, Chicago Blackhawks and Minnesota Wild, Fleury recorded a .912 goals against average and 2.60 goals against average. He also earned four All-Star selections, won both the Vezina Trophy and Jennings Trophy in 2020-21.
The No. 1 pick in the 2003 NHL Draft and one of only three goalies to ever go No. 1 overall, Fleury cemented himself as a Pittsburgh icon by helping the Penguins win three Stanley Cups in 2009, 2016 and 2017. He ranks first in Penguins history in games played (691), wins (375) and shutouts (44). He also ranks first in goals against average (2.58) and second in save percentage (2.18) among Penguins goalies with at least 100 games played.
It was inevitable that the Golden Knights would select Fleury in their 2017 expansion draft with Murray being younger and winning back-to-back Cups, but it was still a gut punch to all in the Steel City. Penguins fans continued to welcome him back to PPG Paints Arena with open arms, and the team even hosted a major ceremony for him when he returned with the Wild this season.
That was expected to be his final game in Pittsburgh, but the Penguins had other ideas for the most iconic goalie in franchise history.
