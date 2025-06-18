Top Draft Prospect Commits to Friend's College
2025 projected first round draft selection Malcolm Spence has committed to play for the University of Michigan Wolverines for the 2025-26 season.
Spence will play his freshman season alongside notable sophomore Michael Hage, a former 22nd overall selection in the 2024 draft by the Montreal Canadiens, and Jayden Perron, a transfer from the University of North Dakota, who is set to play his junior year.
After a respectable season in the Ontario Hockey League with the Erie Otters, Spence couldn't pass up the chance to join the NCAA and take his development to the next level.
Hage, his childhood buddy, likely influenced the decision to commit to Michigan specifically. The idea of a physical winger opening space for Hage and Perron to work sounds like a good one for the Wolverines' attack.
The Wolverines lost many seniors, who turned pro, and needed to insulate Hage, so the addition of Spence and Perron will be huge. Henry Mews on the backend is also a tremendous addition. The Nepean, Ontario native should take on the role as Michigan's No. 1 defenseman.
A pick of the Calgary Flames in the third round of the 2024 draft (74 overall), Mews is a fluid skater with brilliant passing skills and elite vision, which fuels his impressive offensive game. Defensively, he isn't perfect, but he will benefit from the NCAA coaching and reps against older competition.
The Canadiens have reportedly expressed interest in Spence, and the fact that he could ride shotgun to Hage all season could persuade Hughes to pick the physical winger. Spence brings a multitude of great things to the table, and the chemistry he and Hage form this upcoming season will likely have the Canadiens' brass excited should Hughes choose that route.
Whether he drafts Spence or not, it should be an encouraging sign for the scouting staff, considering that he is prepared to play against a higher level of competition.
Spence might not be the sexy pick, but sometimes the player that gets it done, and helps the team win the most games becomes the best value pick.
