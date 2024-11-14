Canadiens Prospect Setting Huge Goals for Himself
The Montreal Canadiens had two picks in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft, and both have high expectations to help carry the league’s most successful franchise into a new era. Ivan Demidov and Michael Hage already have a ton of pressure on them, but that’s part of what comes with being a high draft pick for the Canadiens.
In an interview with Responsible Gambler, Hage says he’s already setting a high standard for himself as one of the Canadiens’ top prospects. Currently in his first season with the University of Michigan in the NCAA, Hage is starting to mold his game after a superstar in the NHL.
“[Jack] Eichel is a good one,” Hage told rg.org. “He’s a guy I’ve tried to model my game after. He’s creative and pretty rangy.”
Hage and Eichel are both centers and both spent time in the NCAA before making their way to the NHL. Obviously, Eichel is 10 years removed from his days at Boston University, and he was a second-overall pick, but that doesn’t mean Hage can’t take after one of the NHL’s best.
“He’s someone you try and take things from as you work on your own game,” Hage said. “I like the way Eichel plays with the puck and pushes pace.”
Hage is nine game into his NCAA tenure and is a perfect point-per-game with five goals and four assists for nine points. The numbers are solid, but he knows it takes more than just scoring goals to make it in the NHL.
"I believe I'll be the type of offensive center that can play in a top-6 in the NHL,” Hage said. “I know I won’t get there on skills alone and that it’s going to be a process.”
There is still plenty of time before Hage cracks the Canadiens roster, but he is looking forward to his chances. The Canadiens are on the verge of a breakthrough with numerous budding superstars and Hage can’t put his name right on that list of future stars in Montreal.
