NHL Partners With Italian Soccer League Ahead of Olympics
In just over six months, NHL players will return to the Olympic stage for the first time since 2014 when the men's hockey tournament at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy begins on Feb. 11.
Of course, the return to the Olympics is a massive deal, and the NHL wants as many eyes on the tournament as possible. Not just those in North America, but those in Europe as well.
On Tuesday, the NHL announced a new content partnership with Lega Serie A, the top soccer league in Italy. Serie A stars of past and present will join NHL players during the NHL/NHLPA European Player Media Tour on Aug. 22, one day before the 2025-26 Serie A season begins.
After that, NHL players will visit the training grounds of "several of Lega Serie A's renowned clubs" and take in a match at San Siro, home of AC Milan and Inter Milan.
The NHL says the idea for the partnership came after New York Rangers star Mika Zibanejad exchanged jerseys with Serie A greats Andrea Pirlo and Marco Materazzi in March.
“As a global sport with players from 21 countries, the NHL is thrilled to collaborate with Lega Serie A to create unique content that celebrates the intersection of hockey and soccer," said Keith Watchel, president of NHL business. "With the Winter Olympics on the horizon, Milan will serve as a focal point for sports fans around the world, so we are delighted to take the opportunity to promote our top hockey players in the environments of the biggest sport in Italy.
"We look forward to working with Lega Serie A to deliver world-class events highlighting both leagues' history, heritage, and shared culture.”
Said Andy Mitchell, CEO and managing director of Lega Serie A USA: “In North America, both soccer and hockey have incredibly dedicated, passionate fan bases. This collaboration with the NHL and the NHLPA allows us to engage with a global audience in new and exciting ways while celebrating the anticipation surrounding the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.
“By bringing Lega Serie A legends and NHL stars together, we aim to create a synergy that showcases the best of each league, creating an unforgettable experience for fans on both sides of the Atlantic.”
