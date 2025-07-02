NHL Players Finalize Return to Olympics
It's been over a decade since the NHL sent players to compete in the Winter Olympics. Following a momentous agreement between the NHL, NHL Players' Association, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), the best hockey players in the world will return to Olympic action in 2026.
The four entities signed the deal that seals NHL players returning to the Winter Olympics, and they will participate in the upcoming games in Milan, Italy. The IIHF President, Luc Tardif, shared the governing body's delight in bringing NHL players back in their announcement of the deal.
"This is a tremendous day for international ice hockey and for fans across the globe,” he said. “At the initiative of the IIHF, we have worked collaboratively with NHL and NHLPA in close collaboration with the IOC and Milano Cortina Organizing Committee to make this a reality. Bringing the best players in the world back to the Olympic Games in 2026 is a major step forward for our sport."
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman shared the joy in the announcement. The last time that NHL players participated was during the 2014 games. Canada took home the gold medal after defeating Sweden.
"Olympic participation will showcase the skill and talent of NHL players on an international stage," he said. "We are proud to collaborate with the IIHF, NHLPA, and IOC to bring the best hockey players in the world to the Olympics and make this happen in a way that benefits the game globally.”
The agreement also opens the door for NHL players to participate beyond the 2026 Winter Olympics. This decision allows for NHL players to also participate in the 2030 games, which will be hosted in the French Alps.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!